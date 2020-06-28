The Wokingham Paper

Robber uses hammer to threaten Winners petrol station staff in early morning raid

by Phil Creighton
BP
The BP garage on Reading Road, Winnersh

A ROBBER used a hammer to threaten staff at an all-night garage in Winnersh in the early hours of this morning. 

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to the raid, which took place at the BP garage in Reading Road. 

They said that the incident took place around 4.50am on Sunday, June 28.

The man used the hammer to threaten a woman in her twenties, before taking money from the till. The staff member was not hurt. 

Police said that a  37-year-old man from Wokingham has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft. He is currently in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dennis Hicks, who is based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information about this incident, to please come forward.

“Further, I would urge motorists who were in the local area around the time of the incident, to please check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200193657.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

