Rotary Club meeting to look at the activities it carries out

BUSINESS carried out by members of the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh is the focus for its next meeting on Tuesday, January 21.

The charity-minded group meets from 7pm on Tuesdays at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Sindlesham Mill.

For this meeting, the club will look at different activities it has carried and will carry out.

New members are welcome and places should be booked in advance, along with any dietary requirements.

For more details, log on to www.readingmaidenerlegh.org