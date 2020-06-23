Royal Berks launches care parcel to help bereaved families

Hospital teams are delivering special ‘end of life’ parcels to bereaved families who were unable to visit their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parcel contains forget-me-not seeds which it’s hoped the families will plant and create memories for the future along with special poems, small hearts and a candle.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust’s bereavement team, Patient Liaison staff (PALs) and volunteers have worked together to create the boxes which will also include personal items such as watches and jewellery which belonged to the patient.

Restrictions on visitors has meant family members are unable to collect personal effects following the sad death of their loved one.

The Trust’s chief executive, Steve McManus, said: “We’ve safely stored these precious items and believe it’s very important they are returned to family members.

“Relatives and family friends have experienced a heartbreaking experience and we want to convey that their loss is keenly felt at the hospital.

“It’s been devastating to see that, because of Covid, families cannot be together around the bedside of a loved one during their final hours. Our boxes have been put together with love and compassion and I hope they bring a little comfort to the families when they receive one,” he added.

“Our fantastic team of volunteers will be delivering the boxes over the next few weeks and I hope this small gesture will bring people some comfort and hope.”