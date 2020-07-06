Royal Berks staff gifted ice creams to celebrate NHS’ 72nd anniversary

MORE than 5,000 ice creams and lollies were gifted to staff across the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust today.

To celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, the Royal Berks Charity gifted the treats to teams in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Bracknell Healthspace, Prince Charles Eye Unit, Windsor Dialysis Centre, West Berkshire Community Hospital, Townlands Memorial Hospital, Henley and the Dingley Child Development Centre on the University of Reading campus.

Four ice cream vans toured the Trust sites throughout the day to mark the occasion.

Trust chief executive, Steve McManus said: “Our staff have gone through such tough times recently and we wanted to show our appreciation, and the 72nd birthday celebrations seems a good time to lay on this treat.

“It’s just a small part of a wider range of initiatives we’ve implemented to support our staff and say thank you for all their commitment and dedication.

“It was great to see them all enjoying their ice creams – at a proper social distance of course.”