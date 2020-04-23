Royal Berkshire Hospital joins international recovery trial for Covid-19

ROYAL Berkshire Hospital has joined an international study to find the most effective ways of treating Covid-19.

The Recovery Study is a clinical trial of drug therapy for patients with Covid-19 to determine the best treatments using already available medications.

Now, patients with suspected or proven Covid-19 who are admitted to the hospital will be offered the chance to participate in the research, which is taking place at hospitals across the UK.

Currently has 6,000 patients recruited from 169 different sites, and the RBH has 42 patients involved.

Dr Andrew Walden, Intensive Care consultant and co-Principal Investigator for the study said: “This is a National Institute for Health Research mandated study and we are privileged at the RBH to have an excellent team of Research Nurses, Assistants and Doctors who are committed to allowing as many patients as possible the opportunity to partake in this vital trial.

“It is established in ICU and the Respiratory wards and we have rolled it out more widely in the last few days”.

