Royal Berkshire Hospital staff nominated for awards for the Covid-19 research

STAFF at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have been recognised for their work researching the coronavirus.

Now they face an anxious wait to find out if their nominations for the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Thames Valley and South Midlands awards will be the winning ones.

The Reading-based hospital’s research team is up for six of the 12 categories in the awards, which will be announced on Wednesday, September 30.

Nominations include the all-round high performing team and contribution to Covid-19 research.

In addition to the team awards, a number of clinical members of the team were shortlisted including Dr Liza Keating and Dr Matthew Frise in the category of outstanding principal investigators and Caroline Higgins and Steve Foley as outstanding research champions.

Elizabeth Taylor and Jess Caterson have both been recognised and nominated as rising research stars in the region and Susanna Malakorpi for her contribution as a research nurse.

The ‘Recovery Trial’ which is looking into treatment options for Covid-19 was shortlisted in the category of ‘study of the year’.

Locally this is led by Dr Matthew Frise, consultant in acute medicine and intensive care, and involved a number of departments and staff across the Trust who consented participants into the study.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital said that it was delighted to hear that this study has also been shortlisted.

Dr Atul Kapila, director of research and development at the RBH, said: “This is an amazing achievement to be recognised, nominated and shortlisted for so many awards.

“I am incredibly proud of the team and department for the work they have done and how it has improved care and increased our understanding of treating a number of health conditions, and the benefits it has brought to so many of our patients.

“This recognition is so well deserved and I wish them all the very best at the awards in September.

Dr Kapila added: “Everyone should be proud of their achievements. Along with colleagues across the Trust, they have all demonstrated tenacity, compassion, resourcefulness and excellence in delivering on Covid-19 research.”