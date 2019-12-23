Royal Berkshire Hospital uses videolink over hotel wifi to help patient in Lanzarote

BACK in the 1960s, experts were predicting flying cars, robots to do all the work and video phones.

One out of three isn’t too bad and for one holidaying patient at Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital, the videophone is a game changer.

Last week, the hospital held an outpatient appointment via a Lanzarote hotel’s wifi connection.

Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Kate Evans carried out a gastro follow-up with the patient, who was holidaying in the Canaries.

They linked up on a smartphone using the hotel’s wifi, and the hospital said that the sunshine session was so successful the patient has asked for future appointments to be made via video link.

The hospital said that its long-distance link-up was part of a major programme to revolutionise outpatient services by connecting clinicians and patients virtually. It means patients don’t need to travel to hospital for appointments that can just as easily be done from their home, workplace, or, in this case, holiday hotel.

Speaking after the Lanzarote link, Dr Evans said: “Everything ran extremely well. There was excellent picture and sound quality so we could both see and hear each other clearly, despite the distance.

“The patient was delighted with it and is keen to have future check-ups done virtually”.

And Dr Antoni Chan, associate medical director who is leading the outpatient project, was equally thrilled.

He said: “Patients don’t have to take time off work, sort out child care, arrange transport, sit around in waiting rooms – or even interrupt their holiday plans”.

Video clinics are now routine in the rheumatology and physiotherapy departments and there are plans to launch them in other areas including urology, paediatrics, trauma and orthopaedics and occupational health.

Senior leaders at the RBH said that they are hoping to reduce the number of people attending routine outpatient appointments over the next five years and virtual clinics are seen as key to the success of this.

Now, on to those work replacing robots…

