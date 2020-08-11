Run David, run! Daily 5k challenge is a lockdown smasher

Running 5K was a challenge attempted by many during lockdown, but doing it daily is something only the most driven could do.

David May from Warfield began July on a mission to raise money for Dementia UK in memory of his grandparents June and Don who passed away earlier this year.

Running every day during the month, David completed a minimum daily distance of 5km to raise a goal

of £250 for the charity.

And it wasn’t long before he’d smashed his original target – more than 10 times.

David, who has so far fundraised £2,650, says: “I came up with the idea at the start of June, shortly after my nan’s funeral.

“After losing both my grandparents in such a small space of time, I decided to do something as a tribute to them, while raising money for a charity.

“As a family we chose Dementia UK because my Nan suffered from dementia and I wanted to help a cause that is close to our hearts.”

“I knew the fundraiser would be tough as I wasn’t a regular runner and would need to stay really focused to complete the challenge.”

Throughout the month David completed both morning and evening runs, around his work-from-home schedule as a commercial director.

And despite lacking motivation on some mornings, he stuck to his goal of running every day.

David says: “There were days when I really struggled to get out of bed, but I managed to find that push eventually and get out the door for my run.

“I wouldn’t say I enjoy running now, but it’s definitely improved my fitness and helped me lose two stone along the way.

“It’s also helped set me up for the day and given me that bit of head space that I didn’t have before.

“I’ve had some very sore knees, but running is something I’m going to stick to and have started up again following a few days’ rest.”

David May, with his family

David completed his last run of the fundraiser on Friday, July 31 where he was joined by family members including his girlfriend, Dad, sister and sister’s fiancé.

Meeting at 9.30am, the group ran around Emmbrook and along the Reading Road before finishing at their grandparents’ house in the Joel Park area.

Mr May says: “The final run was a fantastic way to mark the end of my challenge. We completed it in 35 minutes, followed by a small garden celebration.

“It was a hot day so took a little longer than my usual runs, but a special moment when we reached my grandparents’ house at the end.”

David’s sister Becca was pleased that she could also be involved in the challenge.

She says: “I’m amazed by David and his commitment to the fundraiser throughout the month.

“When he first told me about his plan I was a little shocked, but pleased he was dealing with his loss in such a heroic way.”

“I’m so impressed by not only his ability to stick to the challenge, but the amount of money he has raised for such an important cause.

David May’s grandparents

“He’s created such a fantastic tribute to our grandparents who would be so overwhelmed if they could see what he’s achieved.”

Becca, whose wedding was originally scheduled for the Friday that they completed the final run on, added: “The family run was the perfect way to show our support for David, and the party that followed was very well deserved.

“I’m so proud of him and know how much his fundraiser has meant to my dad and uncle.”

To donate to David’s Just Giving page log on to bit.ly/3gkDKwK