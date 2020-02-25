Running Wokingham half to raise awareness of fostering in borough

FOSTER carers tackled the Wokingham half marathon to raise awareness of the need for foster families in the borough.

Dressed in neon orange, 19 runners completed the 13.1 mile race wearing the slogan ‘Foster for Wokingham Borough’.

At the event on Sunday, the borough council had a stand at the event’s race village, in a bid to recruit more foster families in the area.

The borough council had a stand at the event to promote fostering. Picture: Stewart Turkington

Currently, there are almost 50 council foster families in the borough, but ten more are needed to meet demand.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “Thank you so much to this group of fit and fantastic people for taking part in this event to raise awareness of our fostering service.

“Their participation in our fostering team’s distinctive orange colours helps us to reach new people, potentially open to becoming foster carers and able to provide a safe and happy home to young people from our borough.”

For details about fostering, visit www.fostering.wokingham.gov.uk/ or call 0118 974 6204.