Rural Pie Co picks up SEVEN honours at the British Pie Awards

Woodley-based firm that supplies Rams fans is looking forward to returning to Twyford's Emma's Kitchen later this month

A LOCAL business that makes the most of Twyford has picked up seven awards in the British Pie Awards last Friday.

The Rural Pie Co. won three silver awards, two bronze and one gold for their handmade pies. And a highly commended in the Sports Pie category for their exclusive Rams RFC bake.

The national competition had more than 800 pies entered by 160 professional pie bakers, butchers and chefs.

Amy McCarthy, co-owner of Rural Pie Co., said: “We are unbelievably proud to be walking away with these awards, especially as this was our first year of entry and it is the ‘Crufts’ of the pie world.

“The pies we entered were the exact pies we offer to our customers, we didn’t make any specially for the competition, so the customer has the same pie experience as the judges at the awards.

“We entered the competition to gain valuable feedback and see how our pies compare in the big wide world, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Our awards will ensure we continue to focus on the quality of our products and keep creating something a little different.”

British Pie Awards organiser Dr Matthew O’Callaghan said: “For the past 12 years, we’ve judged well over 9,000 pies since the Awards were first founded.

During that time the quality and range of pies submitted have increased significantly; a tribute to the craft and skills of the British Pie Maker.

“The British eat over £1 billion worth of pies every year and this is a celebration of the skill and craft of the piemaker. Pies are Britain’s unique contribution to world gastronomy.

“It goes without saying that the British Pie Awards would not be what they are today without our many judges, sponsors, volunteers and – of course – all the pie makers. Congratulations to all who took home awards and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

Having seen recent success at a pop-up kitchen, the baking duo will be holding another kitchen takeover.

In a post on social media, they said: “We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support at our pop up event at Emma’s Kitchen, Twyford.

“Due to its success, we have decided to run a second pop-up from Friday, March 27 to Sunday, March 29.”