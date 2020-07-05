Sabastian gets the point of fundraising for Alexander Devine children’s hospice

Most seven-year-olds might need pointing in the right direction when it comes to fundraising, but one Earley lad didn’t need to be led.

Sabastian Sly, a Year 2 pupil of Aldryngton Primary School, has spent lockdown personalising pencils to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

And so far he’s raised more than £580 for the cause.

Following a visit to the hospice, the generous youngster decided to sell pencils to neighbours featuring the name of the road they live on.

The deliveries have been carefully made to meet social distancing requirements, involving some ingenuity and lateral thinking.

And Sabastian has so far sold 300 pencils to residents on Ramsbury Drive, Aldbourne Avenue, The Knapp and Maiden Erlegh Drive.

Mini-fundraiser, Sebastian says: “It has been good fun using my fishing net to hand over the pencils and take the money because of the virus.

“I can’t believe how much money I have made for the charity.”

Praising her son’s fundraising activities, Mum Tiffany Forshaw says: “We are so proud of him that he took the initiative to raise some money for charity and thought of such a successful way of doing so.

“Everyone has been so engaging and keen to support the charity and we couldn’t thank them more.”

The praise has been shared by Aldryngton Primary School headteacher Elaine Stewart.

“This is a fantastic achievement,” she says.

“What a clever way of raising money, for a very worthy charity, whilst also following lockdown rules.

“Well done Sebastian – I wonder if I will be seeing you on the School Council sometime in the future?”

The donations raised will make a big difference to Alexander Devine, which has just re-opened its Maidenhead base.

It says that 96% of its income comes through fundraising and donations, but the coronavirus lockdown has meant that supporters have been unable to take part in the usual challenges and fundraising events,

so it needs the support of our community now more than ever.

The charity says that it has adapted its service to support families in the community and provides symptom management, respite visits, clinical assessments, virtual contact, music therapy, specialist play and bereavement support.

It is also aiming to be responsive to provide end-of-life care when it is needed.

Fundraising manager at Alexander Devine Harjit Bola said: “Thank you so much to Sebastian for all his hard work – we love how creative he has been.

“Thank you also to his family and wonderful neighbours for getting behind him and supporting him in his mission to raise money for Alexander Devine.

“Thanks to the efforts of this incredible young man, he has raised enough money to pay for 15 community respites for seriously-ill children and their families.”

For more on the work of the charity, log on to www.alexanderdevine.org