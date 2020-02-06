Safe and well: Woodley woman and her four children have been located

A woman from Woodley and her four children who went missing last month have been found safe and well.

The Wokingham Paper has carried several appeals over the past fortnight in a bid to help Thames Valley Police find Kayleigh Stephens.

Police had been concerned for her welfare.

But they reported on Thursday, February 6, that the search is over.

A statement read: “A woman who had been reported missing from Reading with her four children has been located safe and well.

“Kayleigh Stephens was found yesterday at an address in the town.”