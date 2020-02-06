Safe and well: Woodley woman and her four children have been located

By
Phil Creighton
-
0
Police

A woman from Woodley and her four children who went missing last month have been found safe and well.

The Wokingham Paper has carried several appeals over the past fortnight in a bid to help Thames Valley Police find Kayleigh Stephens.

Police had been concerned for her welfare.

But they reported on Thursday, February 6, that the search is over.

A statement read: “A woman who had been reported missing from Reading with her four children has been located safe and well.

“Kayleigh Stephens was found yesterday at an address in the town.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of