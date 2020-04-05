Samaritans launch urgent appeal after fundraising events hit by coronavirus

A SERVICE that is lending a listening ear to the Thames Valley’s most vulnerable residents is asking for help to get through the coronavirus.

Reading Samaritans says it needs help to ensure its volunteers can continue to support people struggling to cope during this crucial time.

Volunteers that are able to carry out shifts at the Reading branch are following strict guidelines on hygiene standards and social distancing. The situation is being continually monitored to ensure that volunteer safety is prioritised.

But its work has been hit by the cancellation of fundraisers that would have boosted their coffers.

Reading Samaritans branch director Ali Chapman said: “For nearly 60 years, our branch has provided a listening ear to anyone who needs support, which has been possible through the public’s kind donations and we are hugely grateful that our work is recognised by the community.

“Our dedicated volunteers are still working around the clock to answer phones and emails from people in need.

“Now more than ever, we need the public’s continued support.

“Due to the cancellation of our upcoming fundraising events, we are facing a significant loss of funding, so we are calling on people to help us ensure that we continue to be here for anyone who needs support.

“While we are separated from our loved ones and friends, catching up virtually is a great way to stay connected. How wonderful would it be to get creative during the coronavirus lockdown and hold a virtual fundraiser like a quiz, bake off or book club.”

The charity says that a donation of little as £5 will help volunteers to answer a call for help.

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support Reading Samaritans visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/reading/ where you can donate directly to the branch via its Virgin Giving Page.

Additionally, donations can be made to Reading Samaritans via Amazon Smile and through easyfundraising.org.uk which turns purchases from more than 4,000 online retailers into donations. Simply select Reading Samaritans as your chosen charity for both.

To host a virtual fundraising event, the donation can be made directly here.

Those worried about their own mental health or someone else during the coronavirus outbreak can find some useful online resources and advice here on the Samaritans website which includes help to support you through self-isolation.