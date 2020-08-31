Sarah doesn’t want you to overthink tuning in

A WOKINGHAM mental health advocate has launched a podcast to unpick the world of overthinking.

Sarah Sylvester, who runs peer-led mental health support group It’s About Time, has launched Thoughts and Facts, a podcast that highlights spiralling thoughts and sorts through the good, the bad and the ugly — with some humour too.

Sarah said: “Every guest I’ve chatted to said that it’s common to overthink and get into a spiral about thought.

“It’s become quite cathartic and explorative as well as lots of fun.”

She’s spent lockdown recording the first season and will be airing series two this month.

Available on multiple streaming sites, the podcast has already interviewed Simon Blake, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, Jess Robson, founder of Run Talk Run and Hannah Beecham, founder of fitness and mental health charity RED January.

To tune in and unpick your thoughts, search for Thoughts versus Facts on Sound Cloud, iTunes or Spotify.