The Wokingham Paper

‘Scaling up is key for Thames Valley economy’ says national institute

by Charlotte King0
Picture: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

A NATIONAL business institute believes economic success in the Thames Valley can be helped by the growing local companies.

According to the ScaledUp Institute, there are 655 fast growing companies in the Thames Valley which are generating £29.8 billion in turnover.

And 305 of these companies are being supported by ScaleUp Berkshire, a growth programme for local businesses, launched in 2018.

“Scale-ups have remained resilient in the face of the Covid-19 emergency and continue to be critical to local economics with many still planning to grow,” said Irene Graham, ScaleUp Institute chief executive.

“They are 54% more productive than other businesses, twice as likely to offer apprenticeships, are more than twice as innovative, and, significantly, they create high quality jobs.

“We recognise that Thames Valley Berkshire offers a number of services for scale-ups.”

ScaleUp Berkshire has helped businesses achieve a 20% growth rate year-on-year.

Related posts

New 1,200-pupil school is due to open in Arbofield next year

Gemma Davidson

Bigger and better Wokingham May Fayre to make return to Elms Field

John Wakefield

Vegan market to return this Sunday

Taz Usher
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.