‘Scaling up is key for Thames Valley economy’ says national institute

A NATIONAL business institute believes economic success in the Thames Valley can be helped by the growing local companies.

According to the ScaledUp Institute, there are 655 fast growing companies in the Thames Valley which are generating £29.8 billion in turnover.

And 305 of these companies are being supported by ScaleUp Berkshire, a growth programme for local businesses, launched in 2018.

“Scale-ups have remained resilient in the face of the Covid-19 emergency and continue to be critical to local economics with many still planning to grow,” said Irene Graham, ScaleUp Institute chief executive.

“They are 54% more productive than other businesses, twice as likely to offer apprenticeships, are more than twice as innovative, and, significantly, they create high quality jobs.

“We recognise that Thames Valley Berkshire offers a number of services for scale-ups.”

ScaleUp Berkshire has helped businesses achieve a 20% growth rate year-on-year.