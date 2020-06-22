School comes together to honour James Furlong after Forbury Gardens terror attack

HOLT SCHOOL pupils, staff and parents came together this morning to honour James Furlong.
The history teacher was a popular member of the school and was a victim of the Forbury Gardens terrorist attack on Saturday.
At 10am, school co-headteachers Katie Pearce and Anne Kennedy led a two-minute silence watched by hundreds of pupils.
Afterwards they read a tribute to Mr Furlong.
Pupils at the all-female school have been leaving heartfelt tributes to Mr Furlong outside the school gates.
Afterwards they were able to visit nearby St Paul’s Church on reading Road to light a candle in his memory.
The queue stretched across the churchyard as tearful pupils lined up to pay their respects.
