School comes together to honour James Furlong after Forbury Gardens terror attack

HOLT SCHOOL pupils, staff and parents came together this morning to honour James Furlong.

The history teacher was a popular member of the school and was a victim of the Forbury Gardens terrorist attack on Saturday.

Students, parents and teachers stood together in a two-minute’s silence in memory of James Furlong. Picture: Phil Creighton

At 10am, school co-headteachers Katie Pearce and Anne Kennedy led a two-minute silence watched by hundreds of pupils.

Afterwards they read a tribute to Mr Furlong.

Pupils at the all-female school have been leaving heartfelt tributes to Mr Furlong outside the school gates.

Students past and present lined up outside St Paul’s Church to pay tribute to their teacher. Picture: Phil Creighton

Afterwards they were able to visit nearby St Paul’s Church on reading Road to light a candle in his memory.

The queue stretched across the churchyard as tearful pupils lined up to pay their respects.