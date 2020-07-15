School uniforms wanted by charity

SHOPPERS have helped raise more than £12,000 for a Wokingham-based charity that gifts pre-loved baby and children’s items to families in need.

Over the past few months, visitors to Don’t Buy Her Flowers, an online gift basket store, have made donations with every purchase. The money will help the work of First Days, based in Hurst.

The charity is appealing for donations of school uniforms as pupils prepare to go back to school in September.

Items wanted include non-logoed clothes, school uniforms for St Crispin’s, The Holt, The Forest School, Emmbrook School, All Saints CofE Primary School and Keep Hatch Primary School.

School shoes are also wanted.

It is also asking for pressure-fit stair gates and extenders, sterlisers (water or microwave only), baby monitors, toiletries including nappy bags, barrier cream, shampoo and children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste.

And there is also a need for simple wooden floor puzzles aimed at toddlers aged 18-months upwards.

Donations can only be made between 10am and noon on Saturdays at its warehouse in Broadwater Lane, Hurst, and these are the only items it is requesting. Social distancing rules should be adhered to.

For more details, visit: www.firstdays.net