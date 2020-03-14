Schoolboy’s long locks shorn to help Princesses make wigs

A WOKINGHAM boy has had a close shave to raise more than £2,000 for a charity that helps children battling cancer.

Nine-year-old Oliver Holmes had been growing his hair for 18 months, and last Wednesday his shoulder-length locks were shorn and given to The Little Princess Trust.

Mum Carla said that he was inspired by the book Boys Who Dare to Be Different by Ben Brooks.

Full of inspirational stories, Oliver was moved by one about a boy who cut off his hair to give to charity, so he decided to do the same, but first he had to grow it.

liver chose to donate his hair to The Little Princess Trust, which turns it into a wig for a child that has lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Oliver decided to take his donation a step further by completely shaving his head, so that he could understand the difficulties the Little Princess children face being bald.

Ms Holmes said: “When his head was shaved he was quite excited and immensely proud.

“He was slightly nervous to see how his friends would react.”

However, she said, most of the children at Bearwood Primary School were amazed and wanted to touch his bald head: “Everyone’s been really supportive and proud of him”.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, research manager and co-founder at the trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Oliver for thinking of our charity and for his selfless donation.

“The Little Princess Trust can only provide wigs to children and young people thanks to acts of this kind.

“The wigs help a young person regain their confidence and identity at a very tough time and so Oliver’s support will make a real difference.”

Oliver has raised more than £1,500 in donations for Little Princess Trust.

His father’s employer, BBO Recruitment, has promised to add a £500 donation at the end of the fundraising campaign.

To add to the donations visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shave-olivers-hair