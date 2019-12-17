Schoolchildren join together to perform community concert

THREE hundred children from Wokingham Borough schools performed in a dazzling carol concert earlier this month.

Hundreds of guests attended the event at the newly-refurbished Loddon Valley Leisure Centre in Lower Earley on Sunday, December 8.

The choir performed a range of songs and carols, including Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Climb Aboard the Train, Three Kings Riding, The Christmas Song and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

All the funds raised from the concert were donated to DEBRA, the Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Bill Soane’s chosen charity this year. DEBRA funds research and healthcare to support individuals and families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa, a painful genetic skin condition.

More than £4,500 has been raised for the charity from this year’s event.

Picture: Stewart Turkington

“The concert was absolutely incredible,” said Cllr Bill Soane, Wokingham Borough Mayor. “The children worked hard on preparing for this fantastic concert, and I am so proud of this wonderful performance.

“It was great to see so many of our residents coming together and getting into the spirit of Christmas.

“As 2019 draws to a close, I’d like to wish everybody a very merry and peaceful Christmas and a very prosperous New Year.”

The schools taking part in the concert included: All Saints Primary School, Colleton Primary School, Emmbrook Junior School, Farley Hill Primary School, Finchampstead Primary School, Gorse Ride Junior School, Grazeley Primary School, Hawkedon Primary School, Hawthorns Primary School, Highwood Primary School, Lambs Lane Primary School, Loddon Primary School, Polehampton Junior School, Shinfield St Mary’s Junior School, St Dominic Savio Primary School, Whiteknights Primary School and Winnersh Primary School.

