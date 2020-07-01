Schools among six good causes that benefit from visitors to two housing developments

TWO SCHOOLS are among six good causes that have received a share of £4,000 thanks to visitors to two new housing developments.

Legal and General Homes, which is creating Finchwood Park in Finchampstead and Buckler’s Park in Crowthorne, asks people exploring its showhomes to place a token to help determine who gets the donation.

Both developments divide £2,000 into a £1,000 top award, then £600 and £400, awarded on a quarterly basis.

And the latest round, based on votes placed between January and March, has just been announced – thanks to the housing developments reopening from the beginning of June.

This quarter, the recipient of the £1,000 cheque at Buckler’s Park grant was Easthampstead Park Community School Friends Association.

Headteacher Liz Cook said: “A huge thank you to Legal & General Homes for its generous donation.

“We’re really grateful for the support, particularly at such a challenging time, and it will make an enormous difference to our plans to buy new learning supplies and equipment for the children.”

Absolutely Leisure – a charity and leisure centre that works to provide free experiences and access to its centres for families with children or young adults with additional needs – received the second most votes and was awarded £600. Crowthorne Village Pre-School received the third prize of £400.

At Finchwood Park, Bucket List Wishes was chosen to receive this quarter’s £1,000 donation – the charity was launched in 2013 and works with terminally ill people.

Gini Hackett, the charity’s founder, said: “Legal & General Homes’ contribution will make all the difference for us.

“As a charity run completely by volunteers, £1,000 will go a long way in enabling us to grant people’s final wishes and help families make precious memories with their loved ones.”

Sebastian’s Action Trust – a charity that provides support to families of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions – received £600.

The Crowthorne-based charity aims to help families from diagnosis, through treatment

and beyond by providing respite breaks and day visits, as well as a broad programme of outreach support.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, which works in partnership with Thames Valley Police to locate and rescue high risk missing persons such as children and those living with dementia, received £400.

Legal & General Homes Managing Director, John Allan, said: “These charities and the brilliant people behind them do important work to support the most vulnerable in our local communities.

“They are now doing so under extraordinary circumstances and deserve our recognition and support more than ever.

“We’re proud that our schemes can continue to help in some way at a difficult time for everyone.”

Information for charities interested in applying for support:

Local registered charities can apply to be part of the Legal & General Homes’ charitable grant scheme by visiting www.landghomes.com/our-difference/social-value/ or by emailing social.value@landghomes.com and requesting an application form.