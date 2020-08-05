The Wokingham Paper

Schools invited to sign up for an eco-flag

THE SCHOOL year might be over, but a charity is inviting youngsters to show off their ethical credentials to earn a Green Flag certification.

British-owned organic childrenswear brand Frugi is sponsoring the campaign by Eco-Schools, and welcoming registrations now in time for September.

Organisers said that the global programme aims to empower pupils at both primary and secondary level to take environmental actions to get their school and community involved. Pupils follow a Seven-Step programme that results in achieving an international Eco-Schools Green Flag Certification.

Frugi says it is donating funds to help up to 150 UK schools achieve their Green Flag status. The company donates 1% of turnover to charity and has so far donated £720,000 over the past 16 years to help children and environmental non-profit organisations.

For more details, or to register, log on to: www.eco-schools.org.uk

