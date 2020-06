A SCIENTIST is the third person to have died as a result of the terror attacks that took place in Reading.

David Wails was in Forbury Gardens on Saturday night, along with fellow victims Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong.

A number of people were also injured in the attack, for which a 25-year-old is currently under arrest.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda told the House of Commons that the attack took place “in a park where people were trying to enjoy a peaceful weekend”.