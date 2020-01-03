Scouts launch nature adventure business

BERKSHIRE Scout Enterprises have launched a new company — Small Fires – Big Adventures which will provide life skills by working outside.

The company will organise events — open to scouts and other young people — which involve practical activities to promote confidence, self-belief and respect for nature.

Small Fires – Big Adventures will run a variety of courses including Basic Bushcraft, Nature Detective and Young People Survival Days.

These will teach skills such as fire-lighting, shelter building, survival skills and tracking.

They also hope to run children’s’ birthday parties as well as team-building and corporate days.

All instructors will be fully trained and insured.

Vince Knight, CEO of Berkshire Scout Enterprises said: “I believe that in today’s world there are still lessons we can learn from our natural surroundings, and that is what we intend to show.”

