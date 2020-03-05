Sean O'Brien set to make London Irish debut as Exiles name squad to face Sale

FLANKER Sean O’Brien is in line to make his London Irish debut on Friday night as the Exiles travel to face high-flying Sale in the Gallagher Premiership.

The Exiles make two other changes following their home defeat to Wasps last weekeend as Sekope Kepu and Ben Donnell return to the starting line-up.

Irish are currently eighth in the table having won five of their 12 league fixtures this season, while Sale are seven points above the Exiles in second place.

Sale breezed past Irish earlier in the season when the sides met at the Madejski Stadium in October with a huge 41-7 victory with six tries to earn a bonus point win.

“Sale are one of the form sides in the Gallagher Premiership having won four of their five Premiership matches since the turn of the year,” said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

“They are a formidable opponent at home, but the squad have worked hard and are relishing the challenge.”

London Irish starting line-up: 15 Tom Parton, 14 Ben Loader, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Ollie Hassell Collins, 10 Stephen Myler, 9 Ben Meehan, 1 Harry Elrington, 2 Motu Matu’u, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Franco van der Merwe ©, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Seán O’Brien, 7 Ben Donnell 8 Albert Tuisue

Replacements: 16 Saia Fainga’a, 17 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18 Ollie Hoskins, 19 Steve Mafi, 20 Matt Rogerson, 21 Blair Cowan, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Bryce Campbell