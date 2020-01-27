Search & Rescue team takes to river in bid to find missing man Alexander Stern

36-year-old from Kensington, London last seen in The Bull Inn, Sonning on Saturday, January 11

Thames Valley Police have released a new image of Alexander Stern in a bid to trace him. He has been missing since Saturday, January 11

THE SEARCH for a man who went missing in Sonning more than two weeks ago has intensified.

Volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue (BLSAR) have taken to the River Thames in a bid to find Alexander Stern, who was last seen at the bar of The Bull Inn in the village’s High Street on Saturday, January 11, around 7.30pm.

The 36-year-old was wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack, which he may no longer be in possession of. He was also wheeling a suitcase.

Alexander Stern at the bar of The Bull Inn in Sonning’s High Street

Despite several appeals from Thames Valley Police, including a still from CCTV showing him walking past the Coppa Club, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Yesterday, working from its mobile base in the car park of The Mill at Sonning, the BLSAR team deployed its water, and drone teams alongside the foot search teams.

BSLAR said that it has used all resources available to plan and activate the search and cover as much ground as possible.

“We have deployed the BLSAR team to assist Thames Valley Police in the search for Mr Stern,” said Adam Waller, Search Manager and Clinical Lead for BLSAR.

“So far, we have provided over 440 search hours and resumed today with additional drone, sonar and underwater camera resources to support the water and foot teams.”

Alexander Stern walking past the car park of Coppa Club in Thames Street, Sonning. He was wheeling his suitcase at the time

He added: “We would like to extend our thanks to The Mill at Sonning for their hospitality in allowing us to set up base there during the searches undertaken by the team.”

Anyone with any details of Alexander Stern, should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200016370.