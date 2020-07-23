Section of busy Wokingham town road closed to allow emergency repairs after water main bursts

PART of a main road in Wokingham town has been closed to allow emergency repair works to a burst water main.

South East Water has closed a small section of London Road where it meets Wiltshire Road – outside All Saints Church – so that its teams can tackle the leak.

Residents this morning reported that a river of water was flowing down the road in the direction of St Crispins as a result of the leak, which occurred after 5am.

Traffic had been flowing reasonably well, but anyone coming up Wiltshire Road to turn left on to London Road is currently not able to do so.

As this section is one-way, it is the only carriageway that is affected – traffic coming into Wokingham from the A329m/Bracknell will still be able to do so.

Traffic is able to drive in to Wokingham as one lane of London Road remains open Picture: Phil Creighton

South East Water’s distribution manager Paul Mann said: “We are currently on site at a burst water main on London Road, which was reported to us this morning.

“We are working as quickly as possible on the repair and will restore the carriageway to its original condition.

“The section of road is currently closed for the safety of the public and our workforce.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this burst has caused. Unfortunately, they do happen from time to time on our extensive underground pipeline network.

“Our interactive map at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater has all the latest information to keep you up to date about all our work and if you spot a leak you can also report it to us there and we will fix it as soon as we can.”