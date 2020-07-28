Seeds of hope: care home gives away wildflower gift

LAST MONTH, residents of a Farley Hill care home gifted wildflower seeds to those who have supported them throughout the pandemic.

To mark national care home day on Friday, June 26, residents prepared the seed packets to be picked up outside the homes — available for everyone in their local communities as a symbol of appreciation and hope for the future.

Woodbury House joined brighterkind’s homes across the UK to give out more than 54,000 wildflowers that day.

Sally Harrison-Exton, group head of product development at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “It’s fair to say the last few months have been pretty difficult for everyone in the UK.

Shirley plants some seeds

“We wanted to bring a bit of joy to the communities that have supported us through these unprecedented times; adding some light into what has been quite a dark few months for everyone, by bringing a pot of sunshine into the homes of our friends and neighbours who have shown care and encouragement.

“It is extremely important now more than ever to keep our residents’ spirits high and for them to continue engaging with the team, their fellow residents and where we can their local community – this lovely initiative has helped do just that.

“We hope that next year we’ll be with our friends and neighbours from the care homes local areas, to celebrate our care home open day together and continue to build the community that has supported us so wonderfully.”