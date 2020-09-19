Seeing double: Ten pairs of twins join The Emmbrook School

TEACHERS are seeing double at Emmbrook this year, after the school welcomed 10 sets of twins to its Year 7.

The intake will be full of familiar faces, with identical and non-identical twins populating the hallways for the next seven years.

The school said the 20 pupils represent almost 10% of their new students, which is three times the average occurrence of twins in the population.

Head of Year 7, Sandra Hodgson said: “I thought that this year was going to be like no other, after lockdown made it impossible to meet the children in their primary schools. But I never expected the additional challenge of getting to know 10 sets of twins, some of them identical.

“Thankfully they have all promised not to play tricks on me.

“This is a great representation of The Emmbrook value of family.”

Headteacher, Nick McSweeney said: “In my 15 years at The Emmbrook I cannot remember a cohort with so many twins, it is quite remarkable.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how each of these individuals will flourish over the next seven years with us.”