Seen this unique remote-controlled car? Let Police know

A UNIQUE remote control car has been stolen in a raid on a Bracknell home and police are asking people to keep an eye out for it.

It was one of the items stolen from a full-sized car that was, itself, stolen.

Burglars forced entry into a home in Broad Lane, Bracknell between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Police said that they took the car parked outside, jewellery, an Xbox games console and the remote control vehicle. The motor vehicle was later recovered.

Now they want the public and traders to let them know if it is offered for sale to them.

Investigating officer, DC Kerrie King, based at Loddon Valley station, said: “We are releasing this image of the stolen one of a kind remote control car.

“We would ask anyone who knows where this remote control car is or has been offered this object for sale to please come forward as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

“You can contact us by using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200016511.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”