Separated or divorced? Charity offers help and support this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day with all its hearts and flowers was a tough time for administrator Kate after her 20-year marriage broke up.

But now she can see renewed hope in those spring blooms – thanks to a course run by local charity Divorce Recovery Workshop.

Kate, from a village near Wokingham and working in Twyford, was so grateful to the course at Earley, that she will help lead the next one. It consists of two weekends: March 20 & 21 and March 27 & 28.

“Valentine’s is a tricky time for people going through separation or divorce – or who are coming out the other side of it,” said Kate who is in her 50s with grown-up children.

“Shops and websites have so much about that day. They seem to assume you are a ‘significant other’ for someone when in fact you are struggling and on your own. It all magnifies the difficulties you’re feeling.

“Going to DRW made me feel less isolated and helped me have a different perspective. I discovered I could be in charge of my own recovery.”

The next course is over two Friday evenings and two Saturdays during the day, at Brookside Hall, Earley.

It’s for men and women who are separating/separated or divorcing/divorced. The cost is £80 including lunch and break-time refreshments. The fee can be discussed with the organisers.

Contact: Seamus on 07887 800521 or Jane on 07747 607861 or email reading@drw.org.uk. The website is at www.drw.org.uk