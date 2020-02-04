Settled status: What you need to know

I’m from Austria and I know I need to apply for Settled Status as the UK leaves the European Union.

“But I’m really confused about what documents I need in order to apply for me and my children. We’ve lived in England for six years and I’m worried that if we don’t apply before the end of the month, we might have to leave.”

You don’t need to apply by the end of the month – your rights won’t change until December 31, 2020. However, you should apply as soon as you can in case of any delays.

After the transition period ends you might be asked to prove your right to do things like get a job or use a service like the NHS.

Having your status sorted will make this more straightforward.

To get settled status, you need evidence that you’ve lived in the UK for six months out of every 12 months for five years in a row. As you say you and your children have lived in the UK for six years, you should be eligible for this.

In order to apply, you’ll need to have a few things. These include a passport or national ID card, a digital photo, your National Insurance number or proof of how long you’ve lived in the UK, a mobile number and an email address.

If you’ve been working, you can find your National Insurance number on your payslip.

If not you can contact HM Revenue and Customs National Insurance Helpline

on 0300 200 3500 to help find it.

It may be easier to make your children’s application after you’ve made your own. This way you’ll be able to ‘link’ your child’s application to yours, using the application number you got when you applied for yourself.

You can do this at any time after you’ve applied – you do not need to wait for a decision. And if your own application is successful, your child will get the same status as you.

In order to apply on behalf of your children, you will need to have proof of your relationship, for example a birth certificate.

If you need any extra help with your application, your local Citizens Advice is on hand to help.

You can find our details at www.citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk and we will be happy to help.