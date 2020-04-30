Seven-year-old’s community quiz to raise £1,000 for hospital

A SEVEN-year-old boy is quizzing the borough to raise money for the NHS.

Dexter Rosier from Woodley has raised more than £800 for Royal Berkshire Hospital through his quiz fundraiser.

Initially, he put it together for his friends and family — aiming to raise £100. But quickly surpassed the target once the community got involved.

“He got really inspired after watching the news and seeing other people raise money,” said Mum, Samantha Rosier.

“Then he came up with the idea to make a quiz all on his own”.

Mr Rosier used paper and coloured pens to write general knowledge and pop culture questions about things he is passionate about — such as Harry Potter and geography — with a little guidance on wording from his Mum.

Ms Rosier added: “He then decided to arrange the answers so they have a hidden message — reading every first letter spells out We Love Our NHS”.

Those wanting to get involved must donate to the fundraiser, they will then receive an email with the quiz attached, and once it is complete they can send it back for marking.

They will also get a hand-made certificate in the post to commemorate their achievement.

Ms Rosier said: “Dexter wants anyone with kids to join in as he thinks it’s a great way for everyone to do something fun together during lockdown”.

Around 30 people — including his teachers and classmates from St Nicholas CE Primary School in Hurst — have taken part so far, and he has received nothing but positive feedback.

She added he has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the community.

“He feels so proud and excited that everyone has gotten involved and donated more money than we could have imagined to the hospital”.

Dexter has already taken his fundraising a step further, promising that if they raise £1,000 he will design a second quiz and plan a Facebook Live event where he will be quizmaster.

To take part, donations must be made to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dexter-rosier.

