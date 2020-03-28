Sharp rise in number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Thames Valley

THERE has been a sharp rise in the number of people in the Thames Valley – including Wokingham borough – diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The latest government figures, published yesterday evening, shows that the number of confirmed cases across the UK is now 14,543. Sadly, 759 patients who tested positive have died.

In all, 113,777 had been tested as of 9am yesterday (Friday, March 27).

Yesterday’s reporting saw the largest jump in recorded cases: 2,885 in a single day. The figures include Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In Wokingham borough, there are now 22 confirmed cases.

Neighbouring Reading borough has 25 confirmed cases, Bracknell Forest has 16 and Windsor and Maidenhead has recorded 37.

When announcing that he had tested positive, Boris Johnson said that his symptoms included a temperature and a persistent cough and was self-isolating as a result.

He urged people to comply with the call to restrict movement as much as possible.

“The more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we’ll bounce back.

“So, thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home, to stop the spread of the virus from household to household.”

He concluded: “Stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives”.