Sheeplands coffee shop will reopen next month

THE CAFE at a popular plant nursery will reopen soon— and breakfast is still on the menu.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands will reopen its coffee shop on Monday, August 3 in a “major step forward” for the venue, which has been supporting local residents with its farm shop throughout the pandemic.

Andy Dicks, from Sheeplands, said: “Wokingham Borough Council has been very helpful to us.

“They have given us advice on how to bring the coffee shop in line with government restrictions. We are very fortunate because we have a large site with plenty of space and we have been able to find ways of keeping people safely apart when they are in the coffee shop.”

Mr Dicks added: “There will be a reduced menu but our popular All Day Sheeplands Breakfast will still be available which will be good news to many of our regular customers. We also have the benefit of an outdoor area which adds to the safety of customers and staff.

“It means that we can continue to supply customers with the food and drinks that they enjoy in surroundings which are fully compliant with current government restrictions.”

The coffee shop will open between 8.30am and 4pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.