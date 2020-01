Visits to Santa's plastic-free grotto help charity's work

Hare Hatch Sheeplands director Bruno Haine (centre) presented a cheque Reading Maiden Erlegh Rotary Club for £1,500 on behalf of local charities — raised during Santa’s Christmas stay inside his Sheeplands grotto.

Cash collections taken during Santa’s visit to the plant nursery increased the total amount going to charity. “We always enjoy Santa’s stay with us,” said Andy Dicks from Sheeplands. “And it is wonderful that local charities will benefit.”