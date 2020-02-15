Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Reading: Meite, Puscas and Baldock goals see Royals past 10-man Owls

GOALS from Yakou Meite, George Puscas and Sam Baldock gave Reading their first win in eight games after Sheffield Wednesday were reduced to 10 players early in the second half.

Meite converted a superb through ball from Ovie Ejaria, before the Royals were given a one man advantage when Osaze Urhoghide was dismissed for a second yellow card. Puscas then doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, before a 90th mintue penalty from Sam Baldock sealed all three points

The win sees Reading move up a place into 15th position in the Championship

Both sides came into the game in terrible form, with Reading winless in their last seven matches, while Wednesday have only one once in their last nine.

The game started with a lack of confidence or direction from the out of form Championship teams as it took more than 10 minutes for the first half chance of the game as Omar Richards stayed alert to turn a dangerous low cross behind for a corner.

A sloppy start from Reading didn’t prevent them from taking the lead in the game as they struck first in the 21st minute.

Ovie Ejaria slipped a perfect through ball to slice open the Wednesday defence and find Yakou Meite, and he poked the ball past goalkeeper Dawson to give the Royals the lead.

Yakou Meite notched his 10th goal of the season.

With half an hour played, the Royals had a strong appeal for a penalty turned away by the uninterested referee. Michael Olise flicked the ball over a defender in the box before he looked to pull the trigger from close distance but had his left leg clipped, but much to the bemusement of the Reading fans and players, the referee waved away the appeals.

Reading went into half-time with a one goal lead in a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes with both sides managing just one shot on target each.

The hosts made a change as Barry Bannan was brought into the midfield, but Wednesday’s half started in a disasterous manner as they were reduced to 10 players.

Osaze Urhoghide slid into a tackle and caught the shin of Ejaria, and was shown his second yellow card of the game and subsequently dismissed.

Despite having an extra man, Reading were put under pressure as Wednesday began to enjoy an improved spell as Liam Moore defended brilliantly to head away a testing cross.

Bowen’s first substitution of the match saw Charlie Adam replace Michael Olise in the 67th minute.

With chances coming few and far between, Reading did make Wednesday pay as they doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute. Andy Yiadom took aim from distance as the ball skidded along the wet surface before finding its way into the net via a deflection off George Puscas.

Reading v Cardiff City Readiing’s second goal, George Puscas



Bowen’s side should have put the three points beyond doubt just moments after scoring the second as Ejaria intercepted a wayward back pass but with just the goalkeeper to beat, his effort was well saved by Dawson.

Goalscorer Puscas was replaced by Sam Baldock with just eight minutes of the 90 left to play. Keyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika was then brought on for his Reading debut in place of Ejaria.

Reading were given the chance to make it three as the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Rinomhota was tripped in the box. Substitute Baldock converted to complete a convincing Royals victory.

Mark Bowen and Sam Baldock.

Another away test awaits the Royals next weekend when they face promotion chasing Leeds United, who are in second place, at Elland Road next Saturday.

Sheff Wed: Dawson, Palmer Lee, Harris, Pelupessy, Borner, Nuhiu, Iorfa, Da Cruz, Urhoghide, Forestieri.

Subs: Wildsmith, Lees Murphy, Bannan, Hunt, Windass, Wickham



Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Morrison, Moore, Richards, Rinomhota, Swift, Ejaria, Olise, Meite, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Baldock, Araruna, Blackett, Masika, Adam, Osho.

Goals: Meite 21′, Puscas 72′, Baldock 90′