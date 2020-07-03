Shinfield home closed following reports of anti-social behaviour

A HOME in Shinfield has been closed by police after reports of anti-social behaviour.

A court order on the address in Hollow Lane, was granted by Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 24, and is in place for three months.

Thames Valley Police applied for the order which prohibits anyone other than specified persons listed on the order from entering the property.

Anyone not named who enters the address will commit a criminal offence.

Investigating officer PC Monika Taranczewska, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This property has been the source of significant frustration for the local community.

“This closure order demonstrates that we deal robustly with reports like this and I believe it will have a positive impact on the quality of life of residents in the local area.

“You can report incidents of anti-social behaviour using our online form or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress then please continue to call 999.”