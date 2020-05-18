Shinfield residents urged to look out for update from nuclear weapons facility

RESIDENTS of Shinfield are being told to look out for an important communication coming from West Berkshire Council about the emergency planning zone around AWE Burghfield.

People who live in Spencers Wood, Three Mile Cross and Grazeley will soon be updated about the enlarged emergency planning zone.

Although there has been no change in activities at AWE Burghfield, new legislation has required a review, and now the emergency plan for the facility must now cover a larger area.

This extended area — known as the Detailed Emergency Planning Zone (DEPZ) — now covers some homes and businesses in Spencers Wood, Three Mile Cross and Grazeley not previously included.

The new Detailed Emergency Planning Zone around AWE Burghfield

West Berkshire council is responsible for this emergency plan, in collaboration with partners, and for notifying residents about it, including those living in the Wokingham Borough. The council will be sending an information booklet to all households and businesses.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham borough council, said: “This is an odd situation because there’s been no change in the actual risk of an incident at AWE Burghfield – that remains incredibly low – nor has there been any change in what AWE Burghfield does.

“But there now has to be an emergency plan in place for a bigger area meaning some of our residents are in this DEPZ for the first time.

“It’s West Berkshire’s responsibility to produce the plan and, most importantly, to make sure all residents living in the DEPZ know about it and have the information they need to understand there’s been no change in the risk.

“But, given the way Covid-19 is overwhelming lives at the moment, we want to make doubly sure our residents receive and are aware of this important message.

“So, if you live in the new zone, please keep an eye out for West Berkshire’s booklet and please be assured this is only a change in the emergency planning for what remains an extremely unlikely event.”

Full details on the DEPZ can be found on West Berkshire’s website at: info.westberks.gov.uk/awe and more information can be found in their news release.