Shinfield Running Club celebrate members achievements

Shinfield running club has celebrated the graduation of several of its members into their main pool of athletes despite being affected by lockdown measures.

It is also celebrating some new members who have joined throughout the month, as many have looked to improve their fitness, physical and mental health during lockdown.

Shinfield Running Club organiser James Suarez said: “I want to say a massive congratulations to these guys who have now all completed the C25k (Couch to a 5km run in nine weeks) and graduated to our main pool of athletes.

“This achievement is, for me, very, very impressive.

“Having the bravery to come to a new club as a beginner is an achievement in itself, I know how intimidating that can be. I hope you received a warm welcome

“As a new athlete it’s hard enough to complete these challenges as a team.”

The club, like many others, has faced challenges during the lockdown which has left members having to complete their runs on their own as opposed to gathering as a group.

“Due to Covid-19, the group gatherings were cut short at week three, leaving them to fend and navigate themselves through the rest of the programme alone,” continued James.

“So well done to Louisa Muston, David Churchyard, Rianna Lillian, Rose Birmingham Jo Duffin, Samantha Porter, Nicola Vosloo, Stacy Porter and Gemma Gibby – you should be very proud of your achievements.”

He added: “The mental strength they have shown to continue in adversity is very commendable. They have supported each other every step of the way in true SRC spirit.”

He also took time to praise Debbie Clay for her help with leading the debut runners, saying she had jumped at the chance to lead the group.

“Debbie has successfully motivated, pushed them and supported them all the way through the process. So I want to thank her for giving up her time to help and support other people, it’s a special trait.”

James also paid tribute to all of the members who have competed in Shinfield’s weekly challenges, as well as announcing the club’s athlete of the month award.

“David Churchyard has completed the C25k challenge and continues to up his distance,” he said.

“Ross Simmonds continues to improve week-on-week, turning his hand to different terrains and still producing impressive results.

“Nicola Vosloo is another to graduate from our C25k group and another who is really pushing on despite it being easy to fade during lockdown.

“Court Elisha Iona Isaacs Courtenay has come back after the winter out and started to show some of the form he departed with having to start the process again.

“Simone Mertens keeps on churning out consistent mileage week-on-week, joins in every challenge and continuesto improve.

“This has never been an easier decision for me to name Dean Pearson as our athlete of the month for May.

“He is very keen to help others in any way he can. He is so positive with his attitude and it rubs off on others.

“This month in particular he’s done something really commendable. He’s completely switched his training on his head through listening, and now the benefits are starting to show.”