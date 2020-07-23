Shinfield South residents to get new polling station for parish elections

A NEW polling district is to be set up for Shinfield parish residents to correct an anomaly that sees some residents registered to the wrong parish ward and having to vote at a polling station further away than their nearest one.

They are eligible to vote for the Grazeley Ward of the Parish, but there are a small number who need to vote for the Spencer’s Wood and Three Mile Cross Ward of the parish.

At a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council held on Thursday, July 23, Cllr Barrie Patman introduced the motion that would create a new polling district for these voters, allowing them to vote closer to home.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor seconded the motion said that residents has to walk past their nearest polling station to vote “it’s a little bizarre” she said. This corrects it for parish elections, bringing them in line with general and borough elections.

Cllr Jim Frewin said that it was a sensible suggestion and he supported it, but had wished to be consulted before it had come to council.