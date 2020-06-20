Shoppers flock to Wokingham town says Business Association

SHOPPERS are making Wokingham town centre bustle today.

Members of the Wokingham Business Association have been in Market Place and Peach Place where they have been handing out promotional materials to shops to display.

And they say they are pleased to see customers making the place vibrant as the borough starts to come out of lockdown.

This is the first Saturday since non-essential shops were allowed to reopen, and the market is welcoming back some familiar faces.

Peach Place is bustling with customers Picture: Wokingham Business Association

Colin George, from the Wokingham Business Association, said: “We’re delighted.

“The town is quite busy, there are people with shopping bags with lots of goods in them – they are here to shop.”

He added: “Any businesses that want window posters and stickers, or to communicate with us, we’re more than happy to help you.”

The group has set up a Facebook page for businesses to join.