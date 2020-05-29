Shops prepare for re-opening

RETAILERS across the borough are looking forward to reopening their doors after the Prime Minister announced they can start trading again.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said that from June 15, non-essential shops will be allowed to welcome customers. Outdoor markets can return from Monday if they have been closed.

While Wokingham and Woodley have both operated smaller markets during the pandemic, with essential retailers running stalls, specialist markets have not been running.

Woodley is to relaunch its Artisan Market on Wednesday, June 3. This runs from 9am to 2pm.

Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood is one of those who have been advocating a return to retail and has welcomed the announcement, saying it will save livelihoods as well as lives.

And the Wokingham Business Association wants to ensure that it does what it can to entice shoppers back to the town centres.

Under the new rules, outdoor markets and car showrooms are being allowed to reopen earlier that indoor stores as the risk of transmitting the coronavirus is lower outside than inside, and it is easier to apply social distancing rules – that is keeping 2 metres apart from each other – than inside shops.

Although supermarkets, pharmacies and newsagents have continued to trade as usual through the pandemic, the Government is now planning to allow non-essential retailers to start trading again, which it says is vital to restarting the UK economy.

Categories of retail that will be allowed to open are stores selling clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, books, and electronics, plus tailors, auction houses, photography studios, and indoor markets.

The caveat is that if there is an increase in coronavirus cases, it may be necessary to restate lockdown measures.

The Government said that it expects Wokingham Borough Council to carry out spot checks and follow up on concerns from the public if stores are not following the social distancing guidelines.

Measures that shops should consider include placing a poster in their windows to demonstrate awareness of the guidance and commitment to safety measures, storing returned items for 72 hours before putting them back out on the shop floor, placing protective coverings on large items touched by the public such as beds or sofas, and frequent cleaning of objects and surfaces that are touched regularly, including self-checkouts, trolleys, coffee machines and betting terminals.

Reading West MP and Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “The high street sits at the heart of every community in the country.

“Enabling these businesses to open will be a critical step on the road to rebuilding our economy, and will support millions of jobs across the UK.

“The guidance we have set out provides a vital framework to get shops open in a way that is safe for everyone.

“It explains how retail workers who are not currently working can go back to work as safely as possible and feel confident in their workplace.

“And it reassures customers that shops are properly assessing the risks and putting in place measures to protect them.”

Andrew Goodacre, CEO, British Independent Retailers Association, said: “This guidance will ensure that independent retailers provide safe environments for employees and customers.”

And the news has been welcomed by Wokingham Business Association’s Colin George, who said that every effort would be made to tempt shoppers back to the town centre.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to open the town up,” he told Wokingham.Today.

“We are working very closely with Wokingham Town Council and Love Wokingham, so we can get things moving.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm.”

And he pledged that the WBA would be working to help the town’s retailers during the reopening.

“We’ll be fighting hard to get every business opportunity and advantage we can to make the town vibrant again, as well as ensuring all social distancing regimes are followed.

“We will try and help traders as much as possible, and be campaigning with the council to put things in place to make the town a more desirable place to spend time in.

“We’ll see what restrictions we can get relaxed on parking, etc so we can get the town moving again.

“We are aware that some businesses are struggling and might not survive, we would like to avoid a ghost town that we’ve seen elsewhere in the country.

“We’re going to double down the efforts, fire up the Quattro.

“We have to have a can-do mentality, it all has to be positive.”

He added that he hoped that the UK did not have a second wave of the virus, as has been seen in other parts of the world.

There were steps to avoid that, he added: “The public must observe social distancing measures, wash hands frequently and wear masks.”