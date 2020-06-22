Short story: Isolation by Jenny Richardson

YOU’RE loving the short stories based on the theme of isolation created by members of Wokingham Library’s Writers Group.

We’ve another one for you this week, written by Jenny Richardson.

The group usually meets in Wokingham Library in Denmark Street, but is currently meeting virtually.

For more information about Wokingham Writers contact heather.dyson@wokingham.gov.uk

Isolation

The candle barely lit the room. Leaning towards to it, Jane checked her knitting needles to make sure she hadn’t dropped any stitches. The wind howled around the house making the windows creak. She shivered. It was chilly in the room. She pulled at her cardigan to wrap it closer around her body.

Click, clack, click, clack, the sound of the needles seemed loud in the quiet room. Leaning back in her chair, she sighed. Her hands were aching. Hours seem to pass so slowly in the winter months.

Jane could only just make out the face of the clock in the gloom. Quarter to six, time for tea. She picked up the candle and went into the kitchen. Placing a pan on the cooker, she heated some soup. Standing close to the flame, she took advantage of its warmth. Feeling quite alone sitting at the kitchen table she ate the soup and crusty bread, absent mindedly, rolling breadcrumbs between her thumb and forefinger. Tea over, Jane headed back to the lounge, but before entering the room, she stood and listened. Nothing.

The candle cast long shadows on the wall of the lounge as she entered. Sitting down in her chair she pondered…

I wonder what other people do, during these long, dark evenings?

Picking up her knitting, she checked where she was on the pattern. Suddenly, the lounge door flung open. Jane jumped out of her skin, stabbing her hand with one of the needles.

‘Hi Mum, what are you doing sitting in the dark?’ It was her daughter, Bryony. ‘The power’s back on. Came on over an hour ago.’

Bryony flicked the light switch and the room illuminated.

‘Well it’s about time,’ replied Jane, shielding her eyes from the strong light.

‘Turn on the TV love, we can watch the news.’

© Jenny Richardson, 2020