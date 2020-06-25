Show you’re shielding thanks to clever lanyards

A BRIGHT yellow lanyard has been created to help those shielding feel safe outside.

Designed by the National Kidney Federation, the lanyard is printed with “vulnerable person” and “please social distance”.

The hope is that people who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 will feel reassured as they think about venturing out of their home from August.

The wearer will be able to clip a small hand sanitizer on the lanyard if they wish.

Andrea Brown, chief executive of National Kidney Federation, said: “This is a very frightening time not just for kidney patients but for all vulnerable people. There are over 2.2 million people shielding in the UK alone.

“We have many kidney patients phoning our helpline for advice and support and many patients comment about their fear of taking steps to venture outdoors.

“We are hoping that by wearing this simple lanyard and raising public awareness about them, it will help many feel less anxious about going outdoors.’’

Lanyards are available to pre-order for £1 via: www.kidney.org.uk/shop/social-distancing-lanyard