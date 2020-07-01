Showcase plans super Saturday of classic movies as it reopens its doors

A BARGAIN is being offered to mark the return of the big screen.
On Saturday, a Winnersh cinema is to reopen its doors to offer movie lovers a Covid-secure viewing experience.
The Showcase Cinema de Lux is going Back To The Future with a selection of old favourites and new classics. There’s also family favourites and some Jane Austen to enjoy.
Over the summer, fans of Showcase Cinemas on social media voted for their favourite films, with The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption winning their categories. These will be screened at a later date.
Guests are advised to book tickets online in advance or use self-service ticket machines in the cinema lobby. And the cinema has a thorough cleaning regime in place, plus multiple hand sanitising stations for guests to use.
And tickets cost £5 each.
A spokesperson for the cinema said: “Whether you want to revisit 2020 Oscar winners in all their glory, take a trip down memory lane, catch a film you didn’t get chance to see first time round or get the kids out of the house, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your favourite movie on the big screen for just £5.”
Saturday’s line-up:
1917 (15)
Shown at 6.10pm, this drama is set during the First World War
Back To The Future (PG)
Two screenings: 11.25am and 2.40pm. The 1980s smash-hit film tells the story of a teenager who is sent 30 years in the past
Batman Begins (12a)
Christian Bale is the Dark Knight in the first film of the trilogy. It is shown at 11.40am. The Dark Knight (12a) follows at 3.15pm and The Dark Knight Rises (12a) at 7pm
Beauty and the Beast (PG)
The live-action version starring Emma Watson has two screenings, 4.30pm and 8pm
Black Water: Abyss (15)
Starting at 7.50pm, the film tells the story of adventures trapped in a cave but they are not alone
Bohemian Rhapsody (12a)
Oscar-winning biographical drama of the band Queen is screened at 12.40pm and 4.20pm
Deadpool (15)
The sassy anti-hero origin story is shown at 3.35pm
Despicable Me (U)
Animated fun with the Minions at 1pm
Dunkirk (12a)
The story of the Dunkirk evavcuation at the beginning of the Second World War. Shown at 3pm
Emma (U)
The Jane Austen film is shown at 11.30am and 2.50pm
Fast & Furious 7 (12a)
The car-friendly film is at 6.20pm
Guardians of the Galaxy (12a)
The Marvel movie has been a smash hit and is shown at 12.15pm
Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (PG)
The first film in the series explains how Harry made it to Hogwarts. Catch the Express at 11.15am and 2.25pm
IT (15)
Remake of the horror film featuring the evil clown Pennywise. 7.15pm screening
Jumanji: The Next Level (12a)
Sequel to the rebooted franchise features a talking horse and is shown at noon
Jurassic World (12a)
Dinosaurs return to big screen at 4pm
Just Mercy (12a)
Based on true story, a young lawyer battles for justice at 6.60pm
La La Land (12a)
A modern take on the Hollywood musical, shown at 1.10pm and 4.50pm
Little Women (U)
A new version of the classic novel, at 11am
Mamma Mia! (PG)
Abba fans can enjoy this musical starring Meryl Streep at 5.30pm and 8.30pm
Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (12a)
Tom Cruise is back for the action film at 6.35pm
Paddington (PG)
The popular family movie is at 1.45pm and 4.40pm
Paw Patrol: Reading, Race, Rescue (U)
Young fans of the cartoon series will be delighted with this film at 2.30pm
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG)
Live action version of the animated character. Screened at 2pm
Pulp Fiction (18)
Cult classic from Quentin Tarantino, shown at 3.25pm and 7.25pm
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (15)
Arnie is back at 6pm
The Greatest Showman (PG)
A look at the life of PT Barnum. Two screeings: 5.15pm and 8.45pm
The Shawshank Redemption (15)
A classic tale from Stephen King at 7.40pm
The Shining (15)
Stanley Kubrick’s tale stars Jack Nicholson and is on at 8.20pm
The Sound of Music (U)
The popular musical about the Von Trapp family is shown at 1.30pm
For the full list of films, to book tickets and watch the ‘Be Showcase Safe’ video, visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/