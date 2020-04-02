Shurlock Inn turns supermarket with click and collect food service

A SHURLOCK ROW inn can continue to feed its community thanks to a new click and collect delivery service.

The Shurlock Inn has teamed up with Wellocks, which usually supplies restaurants, for the new food scheme to help those businesses remain open and keep homes stocked with groceries.

People can choose from eight food boxes, including a Dairy Box, Cupboard and Pantry Box, Fresh Fruit Box and Sunday Lunch Box, and collect them from a restaurant in their community by noon the following day.

It also works with Henry & Jones and Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa in Newbury; the service gives the businesses a cut of the profits, allows them to stay open and earning, and cuts down lines in supermarkets.

Jill Martin, managing director at Wellocks, said: “The restaurants we supply are part of our family, so when it was announced last week that many were to shut down and lose their incomes, we wanted to support in any way that we could.

“Our boxes not only help shoppers who either can’t get to the local shops or are facing empty shelves, but also our restaurant customers, giving them a way to earn an income during these very uncertain times.

“They take a cut for every box we sell and we’re incredibly proud to not only support them, but also the supply chain and local communities.”

To order a box, visit: www.wellocksathome.co.uk.