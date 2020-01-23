Shuttlebus service to help Finchampstead residents affected by Nine Mile Ride road closure

South East Water to lay on the service from Monday, February 3

A SHUTTLEBUS service aimed at helping connect people in Finchampstead during waterworks on Nine Mile Ride will start running from early next month.

South East Water will operate the route between California Country Park and Sheerlands Road, from Monday, February 3.

The company, which is installing new water mains along the busy road, says that the link road will allow passengers to access their normal Leopard bus route to travel towards Wokingham or Reading.

Project manager Jeremy Dufour said: “We’ve worked closely with Reading Buses throughout this project and I’m pleased we have been able to provide a new shuttle service to help residents in California Country Park.

“I’m really sorry about any disruption caused but our work to revamp the water network in the area is essential in order for us to maintain tap water supplies in the future.”

The water company said it is investing more than £1.4 million in the project and work started in Finchampstead Road in July last year.

Since then, around two-thirds of a miles’ worth of pipe has been laid along Finchampstead Road, Billing Avenue, Gorse Ride South and Nine Mile Ride.

South East Water said it is currently working on the third and final phase of the project, between California Country Park and the junction of Nine Mile Ride and Park Lane.

“Our project is making really good progress and we are working on schedule,” Mr Dufour added.

“Our contractor is currently laying two pipes, one to strengthen the network as the community grows and another to replace an ageing pipe in the area.”

For more information, including timetables for the new shuttle bus service, visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/finchampstead