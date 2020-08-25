The Wokingham Paper

Silver accreditation for Wokingham business SOCOTEC

Charlotte King
FOR THE second year running, a Wokingham business has passed the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) with Silver accreditation.

SOCOTEC is a leading provider of testing, inspection and compliance services, and their Wokingham Branch recently renewed their FORS certification for another year.

“We are delighted to have successfully renewed the FORS Silver accreditation for another year,” said Clare Chapman, operations manager, Ground Investigation, SOCOTEC.

“Throughout the wider business, we are moving towards complying with all FORS requirements as standard, and the way in which employees from various offices have come together to help us meet the required criteria to pass has been outstanding.

“With this level of support in place, other SOCOTEC offices have been able to follow suit and become FORS-certified, not only improving our fleet performance but also helping us to provide safe, eco-friendly and compliant services for our clients.” 

