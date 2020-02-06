Sindlesham residential complex residents can look forward to days out thanks to new minibus donation

THE WHEELS on the bus have come round and round for residents of a Sindlesham residental complex.

Lord Harris Court has just taken delivery of the new vehicle, which is specially designed to accommodate multiple wheelchair users. The Home’s existing minibus could only take one wheelchair user at a time, so group outings were impossible.

But this has all changed, thanks to the Association of Friends of Lord Harris Court, which raised £30,000 towards the cost of the new bus.

Lord Harris Court home manager, Steve Stace, said: “The new minibus is a dream come true for our residents. We’re now able to ask them where they’d like to go together. So far, a trip to the seaside is at the top of their list.

“We can’t thank our Association of Friends enough for their generosity. Their support makes such an enormous difference to the lives of our residents.”

And the Association is delighted that it has been able to help out the residents, who are mostly masons – the centre is next to a masonic temple..

The charity’s chairman, David Lawrenson, said: “It had become evident that with increasing age of incoming residents more capacity for wheelchair transport would be required in the future.

“This money has been raised through our fundraising activities, donations and through the support of our Lodges and Chapters in the Province of Berkshire over many years.

“We’re delighted to have helped make the minibus a reality for the Home’s residents.”