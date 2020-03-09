Sing Healthy Choir to perform Faure's Requiem in Wokingham on Saturday

A PERFORMANCE of Faure’s Requiem will take place in Wokingham Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14.

Sing Healthy Choir say that the concert will be performed in the chamber version for choir, strings, organ, horns and harp. The concert will also include Saint-Saëns and Gounod, and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

They will be joined by members of the Berkshire Maestros Camerata for the concert.

Proceeds will be shared between the Maestros and The Link Visiting Scheme.

The concert starts at 7.30pm at the Milton Road place of worship. Tickets cost £14 or £11, with concessions available at £12 and £9. They can be ordered in advance by logging on to www.singhealthy.co.uk.

The group welcomes newcomers to its rehearsals, which are held from 7.30pm on Mondays at The Bradbury Centre in Rose Street.